Allen B. West to speak at Coryell County GOP event

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Republican Party of Coryell County recently announced that Allen B. West will be the keynote speaker at the party’s annual fish fry and barbecue, set for Saturday, August 26.

Originally, the event was scheduled to be held at VFW Post 8577 in Copperas Cove, but has been changed to the Gatesville Civic Center, located at 301 Veterans Memorial Dr. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6 p.m. On the menu are fried fish and barbecue from J&M’s Restaurant.

West was elected to the United States Congress in November 2010 to represent Florida’s 22nd District. As a member of the 112th Congress, he sat on the Small Business and Armed Services Committees and worked to pass the 2011 and 2012 National Defense Authorization Acts.

He is a Fox News contributor, a contributing columnist for Townhall.com, and the author of “Guardian of the Republic: An American Ronin’s Journey to Family, Faith and Freedom.”

West is also the former Executive Director of the National Center for Policy Analysis in Dallas.

He served 22 years in the United States Army, receiving a Bronze Star, three Meritorious Service Medals, three Army Commendation Medals, one with Valor device, and a Valorous Unit Award. In 1993, West was named the US Army ROTC Instructor of the Year.

West is a legacy life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, life member of the Association of the United States Army and the Society of the First Infantry Division, life member and is a Board of Directors member of the National Rifle Association.

He serves on the Board of Advisors of Amegy Bank, Dallas Region. West was appointed by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission.

Other guests at the event will include multiple elected officials from Coryell County and throughout Texas.

Tickets may be ordered online at http://coryellgop.org/events/2017-fish-fry-bbq, or RSVP at (254) 865-2126 to pay at the door. Tickets are $15 for active-duty military, $35 for single tickets, $50 for couples, $100 to sponsor, or $1,000 for co-hosts.