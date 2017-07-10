Advance discount GeekFest wristbands now available

Special to Leader-Press

Central Texas College (CTC) invites the public to celebrate all things gaming, fantasy, anime, technology and science fiction during the eighth annual GeekFest, August 18-20. Activities will be held in the Mayborn Science Theater, the Anderson Campus Center and Student Center on the CTC campus. Featured attractions include gaming tournaments for cash prizes, cosplay demonstrations, costume, cake and anime contests, a comic cover contest, seminars and workshops with guest speakers, vendors and film screenings. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume throughout the event.

Wristbands are required for all GeekFest patrons over the age of 12. Advance discount wristbands are on sale now online at starsatnight.org/geekfest. A VIP Pass is $50 and includes a three-day wristband, event t-shirt, lanyard and badge, reserved seating at events and early access to some programs. VIP passes will not be sold at the door. A three-day wristband for $20 provides admission to all events/programs on all three days but excludes contest entry fees and vendor purchases. The cost is $30 at the door.

Patrons can also purchase one-day wristbands. The one-day wristband for Saturday only is $15 and offers admission to all events/programs on Saturday but excludes any contest entry fees and vendor purchases. The cost is $20 at the door. The one-day wristband for Friday or Sunday is $10 and provides admission to all events/programs on that day. It also does not include any contest entry fees and vendor purchases. The cost is $12 at the door.

Some of the events at this year’s GeekFest include the Harry Potter Yule Ball, LAN and console gaming, retro gaming and a geeky swap meet. There will also be live-action role playing, programs and panels for all ages on tabletop games, anime, cosplay, Harry Potter, Steampunk, podcasts, film making, comics and more.