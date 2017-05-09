13th annual Jackrabbit Run 4 Hope set for Saturday

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Ogletree Gap and the surrounding neighborhood to the north will be filled with runners and walkers at the 13th annual Jackrabbit Run 4 Hope on Saturday.

The event begins at 8 a.m. near the Ogletree Gap pavilion. The fee is $25 for the 10K run, 5K run or 5K walk.

Registration can be done online at https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/CopperasCove/JackrabbitRun4Hope through May 11 until 11:59 p.m.

Race day registration and packet pickup starts on-site Saturday morning from 7 to 7:45 a.m.

Awards will be given to the overall male and female winner, and top three male and female finishers in each age group.

Part of the proceeds from Saturday’s event will be contributed to Hope Pregnancy Center (HPC), which offers help and hope to couples and women facing unplanned pregnancies. HPC offers free confidential pregnancy tests, free sonograms, peer counseling, options information, parenting classes, and practical assistance in the form of maternity and layette items. HPC has locations in Copperas Cove, Killeen and Temple.

For more information about the race, call the chamber of commerce at (254) 547-7571, email activities@copperascove.com.