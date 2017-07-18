 Utility Administration Relocating to City Hall 

Utility Administration will begin relocation to City Hall on Monday, July 24, 2017. Services will be provided at the current location, 305 S. Main Street, through Monday but will move to City Hall, 914 S. Main Street, Suite A effective Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 8am.

As a reminder, all new account activations, deactivations and transfers MUST be completed on-line at http://www.copperascovetx.gov/utility_administration/. For residents without computer access, multiple computers are available at the Library, located at 501 S. Main Street. Citizens are still encouraged to pay utility bills directly through FATHOM either on-line, by phone or by mail. Payments will be accepted at the new office but not processed on site. An outside drop-box is also still being considered but has not yet been established.

Any questions or concerns should be directed to Public Information Officer Kevin Keller at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.