Williams/Ledger students hunt for leprechauns

Special to Leader-Press

Kindergarten scholars at Williams/Ledger Elementary learned about the history of St. Patrick and leprechauns and were on the prowl to capture Louie, the leprechaun, before he could get away.

Scholars were able to identify the color pattern of a rainbow through the story, Roy G. Biv. At Learning Stations, they wrote sight words in white crayon and painted over the crayon for some magical rainbow art. This student work was displayed at the school’s open house event for parents to enjoy.

“Kindergarten students listened to “What Leprecahuns Do” and “The Leprechaun Hunt” and discovered Leprechauns are full of mischief just like The Elf on a Shelf,” said kindergarten teacher Barbara Kelley. “They also discovered Leprechauns are supposed to place a pot of their gold at the end of a rainbow.”

Students were excited to discover the magic of Leprechauns and connect that they are from Ireland, the home of St. Patrick, said fellow kindergarten teacher Rosa Young. Students were able to write about their discoveries pertaining to Leprechauns through their writing and illustrations. They made pots of gold with sight words, took a photo in a Leprechaun hat complete with beard. The pot, writings and photos were shared at open house at the school in their classrooms.

“The students were excited to share their activities with their parents,” Young said. “Parents enjoyed viewing the photos on display and commented on their children’s work.”