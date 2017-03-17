Williams/Ledger students hunt for leprechauns
Special to Leader-Press
Kindergarten scholars at Williams/Ledger Elementary learned about the history of St. Patrick and leprechauns and were on the prowl to capture Louie, the leprechaun, before he could get away.
Scholars were able to identify the color pattern of a rainbow through the story, Roy G. Biv. At Learning Stations, they wrote sight words in white crayon and painted over the crayon for some magical rainbow art. This student work was displayed at the school’s open house event for parents to enjoy.
“Kindergarten students listened to “What Leprecahuns Do” and “The Leprechaun Hunt” and discovered Leprechauns are full of mischief just like The Elf on a Shelf,” said kindergarten teacher Barbara Kelley. “They also discovered Leprechauns are supposed to place a pot of their gold at the end of a rainbow.”
Students were excited to discover the magic of Leprechauns and connect that they are from Ireland, the home of St. Patrick, said fellow kindergarten teacher Rosa Young. Students were able to write about their discoveries pertaining to Leprechauns through their writing and illustrations. They made pots of gold with sight words, took a photo in a Leprechaun hat complete with beard. The pot, writings and photos were shared at open house at the school in their classrooms.
“The students were excited to share their activities with their parents,” Young said. “Parents enjoyed viewing the photos on display and commented on their children’s work.”
Guest reader Sharon Phillips read the book, Actual Size, to a couple of classes. Students learned about measurement and how an object can be measured, like the animals in the story.
“Students made connections back to their science lessons and recipes which require standard units of measurement,” said kindergarten teacher Lucy Hernandez. “The story then talks about animals and shows the actual size of them or body parts in the book. Students were able to compare animal sizes to a leprechaun, as well as their personal sizes.”
Keeping the legend of leprechauns and the discovery of their shenanigans alive, students went on a hunt for Louie, the leprechaun, who allegedly visits the school every year around St. Patrick’s Day.
Students used their leprechaun finders, which were foam magnifying glasses, to follow clues, such as his footprints, in green of course, around the South building. Some grown-ups helped along the way, pointing and sharing where they thought Louie could be found.
But alas, he got away again this year. But, not without leaving a pot of gold candy for the students at the end of a tasty rainbow.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Copperas%20Cove%20Leader-PressID141/