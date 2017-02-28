Thanks For The Little Things collects for the community

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Thanks For The Little Things, Inc (or TFTLT) has only been in the area for approximately two months and they are already seeking to help the community as much as possible.

To that end, TFTLT hosted a Donate & Receive event on Saturday at their location at 412 E Ave. D from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. TFTLT asked for donations of toiletries, shoes, or $5, and in exchange, the donors would receive a meal of a hot dog, chips, and a drink.

Within the first half-hour of the event, they had already received a barrel full of shoes and two boxes of books.

