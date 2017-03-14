TexMed honored with HomeCare Elite award

Special to Leader-Press

HomeCare Elite is a market-leading analysis that identifies the top 25 percent of all Medicare-certified home health agencies and further highlights the nation’s top 100 and top 500 agencies. The program is unique in that it analyzes all home health agencies, encompassing overall performance.

Excellence in healthcare—including outcomes of care, the patient experience, and the use of best practices—is garnering more attention with the growth of transparency initiatives and the focus on developing payment models that are driven by value over services provided. As hospitals and health systems face more financial risk in readmission payment penalties, bundled payments, and other accountable care programs, it is more important than ever that they identify and partner with the best post-acute providers.

HomeCare Elite agencies are identified by an analysis of publiclyavailable performance measures in quality outcomes, best practices (process measure) implementation, patient experience (HHCAHPS), quality improvement and consistency, and financial performance. To be considered, an agency must be Medicare-certified and have data for at least three outcome measures in Home Health Compare, a program created by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Home Health Compare provides information about the quality of care provided by Medicare-certified home health agencies throughout the nation. This year, 9,406 home health agencies were reviewed, with 2,353 representing the top 25 percent that are Elite.

