CCLP/PAMELA GRANT - Participants in Team J. Lyons’ Walk For Lupus start their 5k run on Saturday at Ogletree Gap Park.CCLP/PAMELA GRANT - Dozens showed up to support Team J. Lyons’ second Walk For Lupus at Ogletree Gap Park on Saturday.Courtesy Photo - The City of Copperas Cove Rabbit Fest royalty step out at the 2nd Annual Run/Walk for Lupus in Copperas Cove. This is the titleholder’s second year to participate in the event which raises money to support families battling this deadly disease.

Second annual Run/Walk raises funding for Lupus research

Tue, 2017-03-28 05:00 News Staff

By PAMELA GRANT
Cove Leader-Press

Lupus is a devastating disease, but thanks to community support, lupus groups like Team J. Lyons help raise awareness and public support towards finding a cure.

Team J. Lyons hosted its second Run/Walk For Lupus at Ogletree Gap Park on Saturday morning. Participants could either complete a 1.5 km walk or a 5k run/walk around the park.

Money raised will go towards lupus research and educational programs as well as increasing awareness and public support.

