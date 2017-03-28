Second annual Run/Walk raises funding for Lupus research

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Lupus is a devastating disease, but thanks to community support, lupus groups like Team J. Lyons help raise awareness and public support towards finding a cure.

Team J. Lyons hosted its second Run/Walk For Lupus at Ogletree Gap Park on Saturday morning. Participants could either complete a 1.5 km walk or a 5k run/walk around the park.

Money raised will go towards lupus research and educational programs as well as increasing awareness and public support.

