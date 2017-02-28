Cardona graduates from Leadership Command College

Special to Leader-Press

Sgt. Gabriel Cardona of the Copperas Cove Police Department recently graduated from the Leadership Command College – Class 78 of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas (LEMIT). The program, taught by a consortium of universities throughout Texas, provides law enforcement administrators and executives with the skills necessary to effectively manage police agencies and deliver a high level of service to their communities.

Module I, focusing on leadership, is taught at the Center for Executive Development at Texas A&M University. Module II at Texas Woman’s University focuses on the political, legal, and social environment of law enforcement. The program concluded on Feb 6, 2017, with training in law enforcement administration at the third module, held at Sam Houston State University.

Each of the three 3-week modules attended by participants in the program is taught by top national and international law enforcement experts. Topics include leadership, professional ethics and integrity, communication, and personnel management issues. The Command College curriculum also strives to keep participants on top of contemporary issues in criminal justice.

