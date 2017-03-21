Bark for Life set for Saturday in Lampasas

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

On Saturday, the Hanna Springs Sculpture Garden in Lampasas will go to the dogs in celebration of Bark For Life.

Although the event takes place in Lampasas, Copperas Cove owners and their dogs will also participate in the fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

The event goes from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Dogs and their owners are welcome to come out and participate and raise funds for the American Cancer Society. Registration begins at 10 a.m., with $10 for the first dog registered by its owner, with each additional dog $5. Each registered dog will receive a goody bag.

