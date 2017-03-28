25th Anniversary

Charles and Denise (Koch) Pasco will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary with a renewal of vows on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at First Presbyterian Church, located at 704 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Copperas Cove. The couple was wed on April 3, 1992 in San Antonio by a justice of the peace and have lived in Copperas Cove since the fall of 1995. Charles is a retired SSG and pharmacy NCO, and currently works for the Texas Department of Corrections. The couple has five grandchildren. Their anniversary celebration will take place from 2-4 p.m. at the church. Their décor theme is silver and white, with a garland and banner and white flowers. Their anniversary cake will be a marbled cake with vanilla butter frosting.

