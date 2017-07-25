U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team advances to 2017 Gold Cup Final

Special to the Leader-Press

ARLINGTON - The U.S. Men’s National team won 2-0 against Costa Rica in front of 45,516 fans, last Sunday in Arlington.

Jozy Altidore opened the scoring with his 38th career goal. Clint Dempsey’s 82nd-minute strike was the 57th of his international career, tying him with Landon Donovan for the most all-time by a U.S. Men’s National team player.

With the win, the U.S. moves on to its record 10th Gold Cup final against Jamaica on Wednesdayat Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

U.S. men’s team members are 24-Tim Howard; 19-Graham Zusi, 3-Omar González, 5-Matt Besler, 2-Jorge Villafaña; 20-Paul Arriola (28-Clint Dempsey, 66), 23-Kelly Acosta (13-Dax McCarty, 85), 26-Michael Bradley (capt.), 25-Darlington Nagbe; 8-Jordan Morris, 27-Jozy Altidore (9-Gyasi Zardes, 83), 12-Bill Hamid, 4-Matt Miazga, 7-Chris Pontius, 10-Joe Corona, 15-Eric Lichaj, 16-Justin Morrow, 18-Juan Agudelo, 21-Matt Hedges, 29-Jesse González. The head coach is Bruce Arena.