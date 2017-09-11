UMHB unveils National Champions banner

CCLP/DAVID MORRIS

Prior to kickoff of Saturday’s UMHB Crusaders contest with Sul Ross, the Crusaders unveiled the National Championship mural honoring the 2016 team that defeated UW-Oshkosh 10-7 in the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl earning the first ever national championship for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. On hand for the unveiling were Kevin Wilburn and Josh Welch of Copperas Cove; along with Skeeta Jenkins, Steve McClain, Josh Saenz, Cody Fredenburg, Eric, Schoenert, Ted Smith, Brent Burns and A.J. Ashworth.