SMALL BALL, BIG RESULTS

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

A pair of blowouts began and ended the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs’ sweep of their host tournament over the weekend. The Dawgs began the tournament with a shutout over Gatesville with one ace on the mound in sophomore Colby Jost and ended it with a 13-3 trouncing of Academy in the champion game with junior lefty Jaylen Smith holding it down from the mound.

“I’m very pleased,” head coach Dusty Brittain said of his team’s 4-0 start and tournament championship. “We’re young and inexperienced in some spots but we’re also very competitive and pretty athletic. I was pleased the way we pitched all weekend, especially with Jaylen coming out and pitching that well in the championship game. It’s a bright future for us but we’ve got to keep growing as a group.”

The Dawgs added in a couple close battles against San Angelo Lakeview to earn their spot in a championship, including a walk-off suicide squeeze that scored Austin Reneau and earned the Dawgs a trip to the semifinal and rematch with Lakeview.

