SKILLS ON DISPLAY

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The next step on the 2017 journey for members of the Copperas Cove football team is the summer 7 on 7 program that helps hone in that connection between quarterback and receivers as well provide an opportunity for all involved to work on the particular techniques for their positions.

That all begins on Monday at 5:30 p.m. for the first of four Centex Passing League tournaments consisting of Cove, Belton, Cameron and Temple teams.

The team will get their first shot at a state qualification next Friday, June 9 at Abilene for the first of several opportunities to qualify for the 2017 Division I State 7on7 Tournament before returning to Centex action at 5:30 Monday in Belton.

The team’s next opportunity to clinch a state berth will come Friday, June 16 at the Austin Westlake before finishing out the Centex League Monday, June 19 at Cameron and Monday, June 26 at Temple.

The Lone Star Shootout is also scheduled for Friday and Saturday June 9-10 but it’s unclear if Cove will participate in both the Abilene SQT and the Shootout.

The team’s final chance to clinch will be Friday, June 23 at Lake Travis High School beginning at 9 a.m. The State 7on7 tournament will be held June 30-July 1 at the Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.

Returning state qualifiers in senior quarterback Jaylen Smith along with senior receivers Floyd Connell and Bryce Ranes are expected to lead the offense while returning qualifiers Zach Moody and Brandon Russ are expected to lead the defense.