Quarterback club creates new website

Tue, 2017-07-11

A new website for the Quarterback Club has been created and is found at bulldawgqbc.com

The annual Soap and Towel Scrimmage is scheduled for August 19 at Bulldawg Stadium.

Bulldawg buses are planned for the Sept. 1 game to Bryan as the Dawgs play A&M Consolidated and the Sept. 15 game in Andrews as the Dawgs take on El Paso Franklin.  Details will be forthcoming.

The Quarterback Club will meet at 11:30 on Wednesday’s during the season at Lil Tex Family Restaurant, 502 S. Main Street in Copperas Cove.

