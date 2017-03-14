PLAYOFF PAY-OFF

By TJ MAXWELL

After defeating Shoemaker and Harker Heights in pivotal District 8-6A contests, the Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs just needed to complete the hat trick by beating Killeen on senior night at home to punch their third-consecutive playoff berth, despite the addition of soccer powerhouse San Angelo Central (12-0-1) to the district, who completed an undefeated district slate to take the district crown.

The Lady Dawgs dominated the action most of the night on both sides of the ball before finding the back of the net with 2:13 left in the first half for the only goal they would need in the 1-0 over the Lady Roos Friday night at Bulldawg Stadium.

“I think we played pretty well,” said Copperas Cove head coach Pat Rox. “We played very aggressively and we played throughout the game.

