Playoff pairings set for Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation soccer playoffs

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Just 12 teams remain alive in the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation fall soccer playoffs.

After the Fort Hood Team USA claimed their undefeated division title last week in the 12-and-under coed division, there are just 10 teams left in the remaining four divisions with a chance to claim city bragging rights.

In the 10U girls division, the top two teams during the regular season also claimed the final two spots to determine the division championship.

Tottenham (8-0) will face off with Barcelona (6-2) to determine the 10U girls’ champion. The title game is set for 6 p.m. Monday at Copperas Cove City Park’s Field 7A.

In the boys’ 10U division, Juventus (5-4) had a huge upset over previously undefeated Real Madrid (6-1-1) to earn their spot in the final against the also unbeaten Bayern Munich (7-0-1). The title game will be held 7 p.m. Monday on City Park’s Field 7B.

The top two teams in the 8U girls’ regular season also represented in the title game last night (results not available at press time).

The Impact (7-1) took on the Crew (7-1) for the title. Results to come in the Copperas Cove Leader-Press.

All six teams remained alive in the boys’ 8U division as of press time Thursday. The Fire (2-3-2) and the Earthquakes (1-5-1) faced off in the first round of the playoffs along with the Sounders (3-2-2) against the Timbers (0-6-1). The winner of the Fire/Earthquakes matchup will face the undefeated Dynamo (7-0) for a chance to got to the finals. The winner of the Sounders/Timbers game will face the Rapids (4-1-2).