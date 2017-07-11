Parks and Recreation soccer opens registration

The Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for the Fall youth soccer season.

The cost of the soccer season is $60 for residents and $70 for non-residents and includes a dry-fit jersey, eight games, an end of season tournament and five soccer clinic sessions.

A player ability assessment will be held the week of Aug. 14 and practices begin the following week. The season begins the week of Sept. 11.

Volunteer coaches are needed. For more information email chauck@copperascovetx.gov.