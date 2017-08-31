No. 24 Lady Dawgs outlast No. 20 Liberty Hill 3-2

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

LIBERTY HILL – The Copperas Cove Lady Dawg Volleyball team avenged won of their eight losses on the year with a marathon road contest against the no. 20 ranked (Texas Girls Coaches Association) Liberty Hill Lady Panthers.

Four of the five highly competitive sets came down to four points or less while three of them were determined by the required two-point margin.

The Lady Dawgs found themselves on the wrong side of a 25-23 first set before edging out the Lady Panthers 28-26 to knot the match at one game apiece.

A lopsided 25-15 third set put the Lady Dawgs in control of the match, 2-1, but Liberty Hill roared back to even the match again at 2-2 with a 28-26 overtime affair.

With the match on the line in hostile territory, the no. 24-ranked (Max Preps) Lady Dawgs held off the Lady Panthers 15-11 in the first and determining set to earn the road win and improve to 23-9.

Sophomore Leah Powell and Junior Aidan Chace combined for 25 kills to lead the Lady Dawgs’ offensive attack while senior Talia Kinslow added eight kills, Christina Pettigrew added seven as did sophomore Janice Fa’aola.

Junior Kamryn Ash paced the offensive flow with 26 assists. Chace also recorded 21 assists for the Cove offense.

Junior Kristen Wasiak led the defenders with 34 digs and 54 serves received. Junior Aviyon Wilborn added 22 digs while Powell and Chace also recorded double-digits with 13 and 12, respectively. Ash added nin

The junior middle blocker Pettigrew lived up to her position namesake by recording a team-high 11 blocks, including eight solo stuffs. Kinslow contributed six more blocks while Powell and Chace added five apiece.

Ash and senior Addie Cook also added one ace apiece to the stat line.

The Cove junior varsity also picked up a win in Liberty Hill with a 25-12, 25-11 sweep. The freshman ‘A’ team also collected a win over the Lady Panthers 25-22, 25-23 but the ‘B’ team lost 16-25, 20-25.

The Lady Dawgs (23-8) travel to Temple tonight to face the Lady Wildcats and return home Tuesday night to host the Robinson Lady Rockets before next Friday’s District 8-6A opener in Killeen.