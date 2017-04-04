Home
CCLP/LYNETTE SOWELL The Copperas Cove Lions Club held its 29th annual golf tournament on March 25 at the Hills of Cove Golf Course. This year, 56 golfers made up 14 teams. Approximately $7,000 was raised at the event. The Lions Club raises funds which provide vision screening and for glasses for those who can’t afford them, with children being the ones who benefit from receiving the prescription eyewear. The Lions help provide eye exams and glasses for children whose families may not be able to afford them,

Lions Club 29th annual tourney

Tue, 2017-04-04 13:02 Leader1

Copperas Cove Leader Press

2210 U.S. 190
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Phone:(254) 547-4207

 

Surf New Media