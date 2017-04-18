Lady Dawgs earn playoff berth with win over Heights

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

HARKER HEIGHTS – The Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs’ softball team clinched a playoff berth with an 8-4 win over Harker Heights on the road Thursday.

A three-run home run by sophomore Jayda Carter in the top of the seventh inning secured the win for the Lady Dawgs (15-10, 7-5 in District 8-6A) and at least a fourth-seed in the playoffs.

Senior Elana Montanez reached on a shot to right field and sophomore Kristen Wasiak reached on an error to put runners on for the Carter home run.

The Lady Dawgs put the pressure on early with four runs in the top of the first inning but the Lady Knights slowly chipped away at the Cove lead until they trailed by just one run, 5-4, heading into the final frame when Carter made the game-changing swing.

A double to left field by junior Addie Cook resulted in another run after a wild pitch and throwing error allowed her to advance home.

A double by Harker Heights’ Klaudia Bohac got the Lady Knights within one before carter connected for three runs.

The Lady Knights threatened in the bottom half of the seventh inning but Cove ace Montanez induced a game-ending double play to clinch their fifth-consecutive playoff berth.

The Lady Dawgs are currently tied for third with San Angelo Central (7-5) with a three-game cushion over their next competitor Harker Heights (4-8). The Belton Lady Tigers and Waco Midway are tied atop the standings at 11-1.

The Lady Dawgs finish their district slate at home against Killeen (3-8) tonight (Tuesday) and on the road at Belton on Friday. Central faces Waco Midway tonight.

A win by Cove and a loss by Central would give the Lady Dawgs sole possession of third-place heading into the final game.