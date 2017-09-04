Lady Dawg Volleyball sweeps Temple at all levels

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs’ volleyball program added another clean sweep to their resume when they traveled to Temple to take on the Lady Wildcats last Friday.

The Lady Dawgs’ varsity (24-8) fought off a feisty Temple squad in two close first sets (25-22, 25-21) before running away in the third set (25-8) to earn the sweep.

Cove junior Aidan Chace and senior Talia Kinslow combined for 21 kills to lead the Lady Dawgs’ offensive statistics with Chace taking the top honors with 11. Junior Christina Pettigrew added six more kills while sophomore Leah Powell and junior Jada Close added four kills each to the tally.

Junior Kristen Wasiak led the defensive statistics with 23 digs while Powell chipped in 14 digs.

Junior Kamryn Ash led the ball-handling efforts with 22 assists and Chace added 15 more. Ash also led the serving stats with two aces.

The junior varsity squad easily surpassed the Lady Wildcats (25-11, 25-12) as did the two freshman teams. The ‘A’ team won 25-7, 25-16 while the ‘B’ team won 25-8, 25-16.

The Lady Dawgs will host Robinson tonight for First Responder Appreciation Night. The team invites all first responders to come dressed in their uniform. There will be refreshments served at 5:30 p.m. prior to the junior varsity game and recognition before the varsity game at approximately 6:30.

The Lady Dawgs open District 8-6A action against the Killeen Lady Kangaroos on Friday at Killeen High School. The junior varsity will kick things off of 5:30 p.m. with the varsity to follow.