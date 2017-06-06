Lady Dawg basketball camp puts hoop hopefuls to the test

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

It’s not all just fun and games at the annual Lady Dawgs basketball camp.

Of course, Copperas Cove head girls’ basketball coach wants the attendees of the yearly camp to have fun with the game of basketball but he also acknowledged that the basketball camp is serious business.

Playing recreational ball at City Park is the time for play but he wants his campers to go away with a greater understanding of the game.

“I think camps are good, especially if you are focusing on the fundamentals,” said McAdams. “I think fundamentals are missing a little from today’s basketball so we really focus on that. We want to make it fun but we also want them to work and learn some things. We’re excited about it and we want to work on those fundamentals.”

McAdams acknowledges that playing recreational ball is beneficial as well, but coming out to get instruction from those running the program you wish to play for is crucial for the players and exciting for the coaching staff.

“It’s a different kind of setting,” he said. You’re doing a lot of teaching and coaching and getting a chance to see the ones that are coming up is exciting.”

McAdams is disappointed with lower than usual numbers but feels like the low turnout may have been a timing issue.

“The numbers are down,” he said. “I was hoping more would come out but we pushed it up a week and I didn’t know what to expect.”

Always looking for the silver lining, McAdams know the smaller numbers mean more individualized instruction.

“The good thing is we get to work with the smaller groups and that gives us a chance to work on some things,” said McAdams.

Whether your child just wants to show up their friends on the City Park courts, play recreational ball for the city, play select ball or play on the high school level, McAdams says they can get better by attending the camp.

“We really want the kids to learn the game of basketball,” he said. “When the kids come here, they are going to learn something. They will be able to take what we do at this camp and use it. We want to come in and pound those fundamentals.

“Of course they get t-shirts and certificates but what they learn at basketball camp they will be able to use as they move forward.”

The Lady Dawg basketball camp runs through Thursday.