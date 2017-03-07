GROWING GIRLS’ GOLF

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

WACO - The young Copperas Cove girls’ golf program continues to make strides with a middle of the pack finish at the Marvin Dameron Golf Tournament at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco against a stacked field, including perennial state powers Montgomery, Coppell and The Woodlands.

Despite having the disadvantage of being a player down in the tournament, where they take the top four scores out of five players, the Lady Dawgs put up a respectable score of 414 strokes on day one of the tournament in sunny, but breezy conditions.

Sophomore Carly Nelson led the Lady Dawgs’ effort with a round of 97 followed by freshman Maddie Miller (98), freshman Abi Baker (107) and senior Hannah Stock (112)

