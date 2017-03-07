Home
CCLP/TJ MAXWELL - Copperas Cove freshman Maddie Miller watches her putt fall in the cup during day two of the Marvin Dameron Invitational two-day tournament at the Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco on Saturday. Miller shot a combined 193 to lead the squad.CCLP/TJ MAXWELL - Cove sophomore Carly Nelson chips onto the green during the Marvin Dameron Invitational in Waco. Nelson finished with a combined score of 198.

GROWING GIRLS’ GOLF

Tue, 2017-03-07 05:00 News Staff
Young Lady Dawg golfers finish strong at Marvin Dameron Invitational in Waco

By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press

WACO - The young Copperas Cove girls’ golf program continues to make strides with a middle of the pack finish at the Marvin Dameron Golf Tournament at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco against a stacked field, including perennial state powers Montgomery, Coppell and The Woodlands.

Despite having the disadvantage of being a player down in the tournament, where they take the top four scores out of five players, the Lady Dawgs put up a respectable score of 414 strokes on day one of the tournament in sunny, but breezy conditions.

Sophomore Carly Nelson led the Lady Dawgs’ effort with a round of 97 followed by freshman Maddie Miller (98), freshman Abi Baker (107) and senior Hannah Stock (112)

