ON THE GREEN

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

WACO – Despite being down one of their top players to begin the tournament and another player not completing the tournament, the Copperas Cove boys’ golf team took on the gusty Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco on Saturday.

Dustin Dean led the action for the boys on Friday with a round of 83 that tied him for 36th-place individually out of 98 players. Teammates Donovan Copeland-Ritchie (97), Marcus Ortiz (109) and Alex Rodriguez (109) contributed to the first round score of 398 with the Midway I team of Tyler Whitley (71), Daniel Seibert (74), Mason Mikeska (78) and Austin May (79) leading the way with a combined score of 302.

Dean again led the Dawgs on day two despite picking up a couple strokes to finish with a combined 168 two-day total.

