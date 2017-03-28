FIGHT FOR THE FUTURE

By TJ MAXWELL

CHINA SPRING – In a battle of attrition against District 7-6A champion Duncanville, the Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs soccer team traded shot for shot with the speedy, technical Lady Panthers in the Region I-6A bi-district round of the UIL 2017 Girls Soccer State Championships Friday at China Spring High School.

In their sixth trip to the postseason in seven years and third-consecutive berth, the Lady Dawgs perhaps had their best chance of victory with several shots just missing their target in a 1-0 loss.

“Duncanville was everything we thought they would be,” said Copperas Cove head soccer coach Pat Rox. They have quality ball handlers and they have great speed. I couldn’t be more proud of our girls. I don’t know if we can play any better than we did tonight.

