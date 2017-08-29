Dawgs look sharp while ESPN disappoints

How many years have I been writing Cup O’ Joe? Six? Seven? Longer? The question is, though… how often has there been any mention of politics? Zero is the correct answer… well, on hindsight, maybe a few times back around the turn of the century over perceived University Interscholastic League gerrymandering to get the Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs separated from the Georgetown girls in basketball, but that’s another story for another time. Today… politics return.

When ESPN first came on, yours truly was one of the first to make sure I had the channel on my cable box. It had some great programming, like Canadian football, Australian Rules football, you name it and it was always the first place I tuned in, but maybe not so much anymore, after the stunt they pulled recently by removing a fine young play-by-play man from a University of Virginia football game telecast because of his name.

Give me a break! Robert Lee is of Asian descent. I feel he has no more to do with Confederate idolatry than the chair I’m sitting in, but ESPN has jumped on the political correctness bandwagon and brought politics into their decision making, instead of digging for the most entertaining sports programming they can come up with.

Like most Americans, I totally abhor the recent violence in Charlottesville. It was bad and it was wrong, but from this corner, it seems that removal of any Confederate reminders should be left up to the city governments involved. General Robert E. Lee definitely fought to keep the sickening, reprehensible institution of slavery alive, but sportscaster Robert Lee only fought to climb the ladder of professionalism. As a fellow play-by-play guy, I’m on your side, brother!

On the Bulldawg broadcast side of things, everything is set to bring you Cove’s opening game against A&M Consolidated Friday night live on centexcentral.com direct from College Station. I’m very excited to start season 40 of Dawg football. The guys looked poised and ready against Abilene, so...is it Friday yet?

Go Dawgs!