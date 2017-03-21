Dawgs fall to Midway 6-1 in game 2 of the home-away series

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

WACO – Copperas Cove junior pitcher Jaylen Smith and Midway senior pitcher Logan Dickey battled on Friday in Waco with Dickey getting just a bit more support from his bats.

Despite just 12-combined hits on the night from both squads, the Panthers were better able to take advantage of their six opportunities with runners in scoring position.

The Panthers came up with their first big base knock in the first inning. After senior Matthew Miles drew a walk to get on the base paths and advanced to second on a wild pitch, a two-out single to centerfield by senior Caden Henderson plated Miles for a 1-0 Midway lead.

