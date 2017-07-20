Dawgs and Lady Dawgs athletic events on the internet!

I was recently asked if the Dawg football games would be on radio this year. In the traditional sense of on-air radio the answer would be no. The Dawgs will be heard on Internet radio though. Internet radio is call podcasts.

Although the varsity football games will not be heard on traditional radio (which is limited by a regional signal), the games will be on the Internet and can be heard worldwide. In addition to the varsity football games covered live on CenTex Radio (www.centexcentral.com), the coverage will be extended to sub-varsity football along with other CCISD sports teams.

The question might be why choose internet radio? The answer is easy. Many more Dawg and Lady Dawg sports will be heard live worldwide.

Eliminating traditional on-air radio expenses provides many more sport teams the opportunity to receive coverage throughout the year. Instead of the traditional one sport varsity coverage (football), now there will be coverage of sub-varsity and junior high football; along with volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball games.

Choosing Internet radio allows coverage of other Dawg and Lady Dawg sports. In addition to varsity, junior varsity, freshmen and junior high football coverage in the fall, the Lady Dawg volleyball team will have many games covered as well. During the winter months, the Dawg and Lady Dawg basketball team games will have weekly coverage. The spring will include baseball and softball. This amount of coverage for all these sports teams is not financially affordable on traditional radio.

How can the contests be heard? The broadcasts can be heard on computer, iPhone and any other devices with Internet capability. CenTex Central Radio also provides a free phone app (Centex Radio).

This will be a first for Dawg football. Dawg football has been covered on traditional radio but other sports have not received this luxury. Other sports received minimal (if any) coverage throughout the years. The coverage for other sports had been limited to playoff games only because of the cost of traditional radio.

This will be a trial year to see if fans prefer this kind of coverage. Will parents and fans enjoy having the opportunity to listen to other sport contests as compared to only varsity football games? Will parents, grandparents and other relatives throughout the United States, as well as around the world, enjoy being able to hear live coverage of all these sports contests?

Most traditional radio stations also provide Internet capability but the problem is on-air traditional radio coverage is costly. Although, the traditional radio station can provide the internet service, there is a cost to be on traditional radio. These on-air cost are eliminated when choosing internet radio only and allows the ability to have broadcasters cover the other sports throughout the year.

Thought for the week, “If it weren’t for Philo T. Farnsworth, inventor of television, we’d still be eating frozen radio dinners.” Johnny Carson