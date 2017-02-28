Cove varsity track finishes 4th, 6th at Belton Big Red Relays

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

BELTON - The Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs scored 73 points to finish fourth at the Belton Big Red Relays on Saturday while the boys’ team scored 66.5 points to finish fourth. Both junior varsity divisions finished fifth with the boys notching 73 points and the girls finishing with 53.

Senior Amber Boyd led the varsity squad with gold medal performances in the 800-meter and 1,600m runs. She ran a 2:19.49 in the 800 to best Kyra Young of Brownwood (2:25.65) and edged Belton rival Brooke Gilmore by .33 of a second. She finished with a time of 5:05.24 to Gilmore’s 5:05.57 to secure the gold.

Mahal Thorpe earned a sliver medal in the 100m hurdles with a time of 16.04. The 4x400m relay team of Anayah Copeland, Imari Neal, Talia Kinslow and Boyd also brought home silver with a time of 4:07.00

