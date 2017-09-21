Cove tennis falls to Midway, cross country competes in Waco

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Dawg Tennis team suffered their second-consecutive District 8-6A contest when they hosted the Midway Panthers on Tuesday.

The Dawgs suffered a 19-0 shutout at the hands of the Panthers but head coach Paul Talbett liked the fight he saw from his team in a desperate situation.

Despite getting downed easily in six of the seven doubles matches, the team fought back to give Midway challenges in singles’ play.

“After being down 7-0 after doubles, we showed heart by fighting in every singles match,” he said. “We had a chance to win seven of the singles matches. We had several matches we had a chance to get into a third-set tiebreaker, and we lost a multitude of duece points. We did get into three third-set tiebreakers, but failed to pull any of them out.”

The mixed doubles team of Martha Abraham and Ethan Hernandez fought to a third set before eventually falling 6-4, 0-6 (10-7).

Jalen Nix nearly forced a third set against Midway’s Hanson Kuang with a strong second set but fell 6-1, 7-6(5).

Noah Chapman also came close to a third against Alden Abshire but also lost a close second set to fall 6-2, 7-5. Nick Motley pushed his first set to but lost 7-5 and 6-2 in set two.

Abraham nearly battled point for point in the two-set 6-4, 7-5 loss to Stephanie Witsell.

Zamira Manuel and Latoya Alokoa pushed their matches to a third set before falling.

Manuel won the first set 6-4 before falling in a close set two 7-5 and in the tiebreaker (10-5).

Alokoa had a similar loss. After taking the first set 6-3, she lost 6-4 in set two and 10-4 in the tiebreaker.

The Dawgs (16-10, 1-2) travel to Liberty Hill for a non-district tilt against the Panthers before heading to Killeen to take on Shoemaker in a District 8-6A showdown.

------

Honea, Reynolds post top finishes to lead Cove cross country in Waco

The Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs finished third in Waco at the Heart Of Texas Soccer Complex Thursday morning with an averaged time of 24:30.75.

Madison Honea continued her streak of top 10 finishes with a time of 21:38.43 for a third overall finish and Mariyah Reynolds joined Honea inside the top 5 with a time of 22:34.41.

Helping Cove to the third place finish were Juyah Robinson (17th – 23:57.02), Danielle Diaz (24th – 25:58.84) and Mikayla Devins (30th – 28:25.06) rounded out the team.

The junior varsity girls finished as the top team with an average time of 15:39.06. Leading the JV girls team is Micah Sedilo who finished first overall with a time of 14:44.79), Jalyn Ayala (14:53.37) who finished nine seconds behind her for second place followed by Destini Spruill (7th – 15:26.36, Katelyn Borego (11th – 15:57.60), Tori Olsen (20th – 17:13.19), Jaciera Glass-Frasier (24th – 17:24.96), Lesly Mendoza (27th – 17:57.18) and Ariel Lewis 23:08.21.

The Dawgs team finished fifth overall with an average time of 22:06.01.

Francisco Alvarado led the team with a 26th-place finish and time of 20:32.60. The rest of the Dawgs finidhed in order with Neyland Block placing 30th with a time of 21:46.76, followed by Isaiah Sobers (31st – 22:13.50), Joshua Guerrerio (32nd - 22:28.55 and Christopher Borego (33rd – 23:28.66).

Evan Thomas led the JV boys with a 12th-place finish and time of 21:25.12 followed by Jamison Glass-Fraser (25th - 25:03.03), Adrian Alejandro (26 th - 25:22.87),

Isaiah Mosley 27th - 25:37.26), Azarael Sanchez (31st - 26:21.10), Logan Foster Logan (33rd - 26:48.55 (and Noah Quinn (35th - 32:19.92).

Cove cross country gets back to work next Saturday, Sept. 30, with the varsity only competing in the Marble Falls meet at Marble Falls High School.