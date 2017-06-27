Cove golfers fare well at home course

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Cove graduate Caden McAnally and incoming sophomore Madelyn Miller finished second and third in their respective divisions during the Beltway Junior Golf Tour event at the Hills of Cove Golf Course on Thursday.

Dustin Dean and Caden’s little brother Gage also finished in the top five of the tournament.

The elder McAnally had two pars, three bogeys, a double bogey, two birdies and an eagle for a wide-varying first nine holes.

McAnally again flipped back and forth between bogey and birdies on the back nine with just two pars, three bogeys, a double bogey and three birdies for his three-over-par round of 75.

Preston McGinty of Lorena shot a six-under 66 to win the tournament. He had an impressive five birdies, one eagle and the rare albatross (three-under-par).

Dean shot a 14-over 86 to finish fourth in the Boys’ Gold division.

Miller finished tied for second with a 13-over 84 but lost to Killeen’s Isabella Trujillo in a scorecard playoff.

Miller pared seven of her first 11 holes before a double and triple bogey tripped her up a bit. She finished strong, however, with a birdie and two pars over the final five holes to finish in the tie.

Gage McAnally shot a 56 to finish fifth in the boys’ bronze division.

Cove golfers will next see action Wednesday at the Beltway Tour’s stop at Stone Tree Golf Club in Killeen.