Cove golf represented well in recent tournaments

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Cove alums Drew Dewald, Caden McAnally and Dustin Dean; along with up-and-comers Elle Fox, Maddie Miller and Andrea Vandegrift represented their former teams very well last week in their respective tournaments.

Dewald, a former MCC Highlander and current West Virginia Mountaineer, registered a top four finish in the Texas Golf Association North Amateur tournament at the Timarron Country Club in Southlake in a field of 84 golfers.

Dewald shot a three-round total of 210 to finish four strokes behind hometown player Max Kettler and Longview’s Devin Jackson.

Dewald improved his score each of the three days.

On day one, he combined for two birdies, an eagle and three bogeys for a round of 71.

Dewald lost just three strokes on a bogey and double bogey on day two but dropped five birdies to improve to 70 on the day.

He held the mistakes in check on day three with only two bogeys to go with five birdies for a round three 69.

McAnally shot even par 72 at the Beltway Junior Golf Tour Championship at Stonetree Golf Course in Killeen to finish tied for third with Temple’s Dallas Hankamer just one stroke behind Lorena’s Preston McGinty and Belton’s Blake Payne at 71. McAnally tied for third but lost in a scorecard playoff.

McAnally also finished second overall in the BJGT Centex Region final standings with a seven tournament scoring average of 76.86 and a 10th overall finish in the state (around 300 golfers) with a 77 average through nine tourneys.

Dustin Dean shot 84 to finish 14th in the tournament and placed fourth in the BJGT Centex Region standings with a six-game average of 82.33.

Incoming freshman Elle Fox and incoming sophomore Madelyn Miller finished one and two, respectively, in the BJGT Diamond Division championship.

Fox shot an eight-over-par 80 to take first place in her second BJGT event. Miller shot a 94 to take second place in the tournament and earn the top spot in the tour standings.

Miller finished first out of 22 golfers in the Centex Region with a seven-game average of 91.86. Miller also finished 19th out of 179 golfers in the state with an eight-game average of 91.38. Fox finished 53rd overall with only two events on her resume.

Incoming sophomore Andrea Vandegrift finished second in the Platinum Division with a round of 115.