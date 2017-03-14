Cove finishes 4th, 5th at KISD Varsity Relays

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

KILLEEN – The Copperas Cove track and field athletes competed in the Killeen ISD Varsity Relays Friday at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen with the Lady Dawgs finishing fourth with 70 points behind College Station (117), Shoemaker (84) and Harker Heights (73).

The Bulldawgs finished fifth with 74 points behind Temple (117), Harker Heights (89), Ellison (87) and College Station (85) taking up the top four spots.

First place finishes by Amber Boyd in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 17.07 seconds) and 1,600m run (5:09.90), along with third place finishes by Anayah Copeland in the 400m dash (59.54 seconds), Mahal Thorpe in the 100m hurdles (15.94), the team of Boyd, Copeland, Imari Neal and Talia Kinslow in the 4x400m relay (4:05.39) and a near sweep of the high jump by Aidan Chace (2nd – 5-feet, 6-inches), Jada Close (3rd – 5-feet-2) and Jaela Rice (4th - 5-feet).

