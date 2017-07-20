Cove Dynamite 12U softball rallies from opening loss to finish fourth in Texas

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

DENISON – The Copperas Cove Dynamite 12-and-under softball team took a hit in their chances for a state title when they lost their opening round contest to the Mildred Pride in the opening round of the 2017 Texas Teenage State Softball. However, the squad showed their grit by rallying through the loser’s bracket with four straight wins to set up a rematch Wednesday night with the Pride for a shot in the semifinals.

The Dynamite were performing well in their second attempt against the Pride leading by the same 5-1 score they lost by in the opening round matchup with Mildred.

The Pride battled back to take a one run lead, 6-5, in the sixth inning; aided by some Dynamite miscues.

The Dynamite squad was unable to get that run back in the final inning and finished fourth in the state.

After the 5-1 loss to the Pride to open the contest on Monday, the Dynamite knocked off the Hico S.W.A.T. on Tuesday morning before returning Tuesday night to down the Groesbeck Pierce team.

The Dynamite then executed another double-header sweep on Wednesday with wins over the Alba Uproar, 11-5, in the 11 a.m. game and the Troy Elite in a one-run contest, 3-2, in the 6 p.m. game to set up the revenge match against the Pride.

The Pride and the hometown Denison Eliminators then battled it out Thursday morning to see who would face off with the championship bracket winner Axtell in the 6 p.m. title game last night (results not available as of press time).

The Dynamite finished the season with an impressive 17-2 record with both losses coming against the Mildred Pride in the state tournament.

The 14U Cove Rangers; along with the 10U Cove Astros and Red Sox will get their state bids underway on Monday with the Rangers traveling to Groesbeck and the Red Sox and Astros hosting at Copperas Cove City Park. Results from the opening round to come in Tuesday’s edition of the Copperas Cove Leader-Press.