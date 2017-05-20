Cove Bulldawgs Cain, Canete and McCrae sign to prominent college programs

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Some of the biggest regrets in life are the missed opportunities and things you didn’t do.

That was almost the case for track standouts Eric Cain and Josh Canete.

Senior Eric Cain almost didn’t run track in high school at all and senior Josh Canete almost hung up his cleats after a disappointing showing at the UIL State Track and Field Championships as a junior.

However, both guys dug in their heels and closed out their final year at Copperas Cove by signing to run track for the Division I track powerhouses University of Texas and the University of Texas at Arlington, respectively.

“Freshmen year, I was scared to run track because we had this practice meet and I ran into somebody so it made me scared to run,” said Cain. “My sophomore year, my times started getting better. My junior year we went to state and my times kept getting better and better so I thought I may actually make something out of track and that’s how it happened.”

Canete finished his high school career as the second-best in Texas with a UIL State silver medal for his efforts.

“Honestly I wasn’t going to do track this year but I’m really glad I did,” said Canete. “My coach told me that this is our year so I came out and we won second in the state so it worked out.”

He’s pretty pleased with that outcome after nearly missing out on the opportunity to further his education and compete at the collegiate level.

“I’m very happy my coach got me out to the track to start jumping again,” he said. “I really wasn’t feeling it after football season. I thought football was the way to go but after getting on the track, I felt it again and it just came back to me and I’m very glad I came out.”

Head track coach Keith Stifflemire will miss both guys but knows their impact on the program will remain.

“Eric has been a phenomenal multi-sport athlete throughout the years,” said Stifflemire. “He qualified for the state track meet and for regionals three years. We are going to miss him but he has carried on the tradition he’s left big shoes to fill but we feel, because of his leadership, those guys will step right in.

“Josh has also been a great leader for us. He’s been phenomenal on the track qualifying for state twice and regionals three times. We are really proud of his performance this year and we are going to miss him.”

Senior Marcus McCrae also has an opportunity to continue a career he thought might never come to fruition.

The senior defensive back signed to play for the Division III National Champion University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team where he expects to compete for a spot on a perennial talented squad.

“As soon as I found out they were National Champions and I actually have a chance to come in and earn my job, it was a no-brainer from there,” said McCrae. “It was a family environment and they told me that I have a chance to compete for a spot because a lot of their corners left and they only had three.”

Consistently competing for a national championship also helped sway his decision.

“They are winners and that was one of the biggest reasons for choosing the school,” he said. “I wanted to go somewhere and win and they have a storied history of winning.”

Cove defensive coordinator Reb Brock acknowledged hard work got McCrae his opportunity.

“Marcus is a kid that had to work really hard because he wasn’t the biggest guy or the fastest guy,” said Brock. “He kept working all four years and had a strong senior year and contributed to our team. He had 20 tackles, which is a pretty good amount for a defensive back, and he had three pass break ups.

“He’s still working hard and he’s going to an established program. If he continues to work hard, he’ll be able to contribute to them.”

Canete joins his sister Qiana at UTA, where she is one the more decorated volleyball players in school history, and admits her presence there played a major role in his decision.

“Family is very important to me,” he said. “Especially with my mom about to deploy so it’s just going to be me and my sister here in Texas.

“I really love the school and the coaches and my sister is going up there and that’s a plus because she can help me out.”

The high quality of education didn’t hurt either.

“Their academics are really good and that’s also something that drew me to UTA,” Canete said.

Family was also a key factor in McCrae’s decision.

“Probably the biggest factor, beside them being a winning program, is that I actually have a chance for my mom, my girlfriend and my family can come watch me play,” he said.

For Cain, the opportunity to study at the top liberal arts school in the country was all the convincing he needed.

“UT is known for their liberal arts and I want to go there for psychology,” he said. “Going to the no. 1 liberal arts school and a school with a really good track team is a perfect combination for me.

“It’s a really surreal feeling because UT (University of Texas) was one of my primary places I wanted to go to. Being able to go there is a dream come true for me.”

All three guys credit the Copperas Cove coaches and program for helping them get their opportunities to continue their careers collegiately.

“The big thing that sticks out for me is the coaches,” said Cain. “They are always on us and at first you’re like, ‘why are they making us do all this,’ but in your senior year, you realize they are doing this to make us the best we can be.”

The closeness stuck out for McCrae.

“The one year I did have on varsity, it was very family-like and that’s something I love about our program here in Copperas Cove,” he said. “They make it like a family and the locker room is real close. Regardless of the record or how the season may turn out, everyone was very close.”