Cove AquaDawgs open season in Georgetown

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

GEORGETOWN - Seniors Carson McVeigh and Jacob Guerrero led the Copperas Cove AquaDawgs boys’ swim team to a 4th-place finish Saturday at the Sprint Invitational in Georgetown to open their 2017-18 campaign. The girls’ team finished 10th overall.

McVeigh bested 31 swimmers to take the top time in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.61 seconds. He beat Ellison’s Jalen Piper (52.25) and Waco Midway’s Minh Nguyen (52.99) in the finals. McVeigh also had a 6th-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.93.

Guerrero also notched a 1st-place finish in the 100-yard individual medley with a time of 57.13 seconds to best Georgetown’s Connor Lancaster (59.00) and Meridian World School’s Colin Bowling (1:00.38). Guerrero again stood on the podium with a 3rd-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.08. Cedar Park’s Dominic Toledo won with a time of 1:47.91.

The foursome of McVeigh, Robert Lippert, Abdiel Hernandez-Lopez and Guerrero finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:38.89. Georgetown won the event with a time of 1:30.59.

The foursome of Guerrero, McVeigh, Hernandez-Lopez and Hunter Martinez also earned a 6th-place finish in the 100-yard medley relay with a time of 52.15. Georgetown won the event with a time of 46.62. Cove’s second foursome of Lippert, Roberto Knepp, De’Vaunte Jackson and Alexander Rosenbaum finished 11th with a time of 57.19.

Jackson also swam a lettering time of 57.70 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle to finish ninth and Lippert earned his lettering jacket with an 11th-place finish and time of 26.04 in the 50-yard freestyle.

-----

Copperas Cove High School other results

100-yard medley relay

GIRLS - 18th 1:09.12 - Shelby Birdwell, Jaida Bacon, Alyson Monslave and Madison Sutton; 20th 1:10.31 - Jade Lawrence, Grace Wolford, Dacie Judd, and Paola Rosario-Diaz.

100-yard freestyle

GIRLS - 13th, 1:11.01 – Bacon; 15th, 1:11.37 – Judd; 24th, 1:14.59 – Rosario-Diaz and 40th, 1:28.97 Sutton.

BOYS – 17th, 1:01.49 – Hernandez-Lopez; 19th, 1:04 – Rosenbaum; 27th, 1:17.60 – Alexander Coffin

100-yard individual medley

GIRLS - 25th – 1:23.60 – Lawrence

BOYS – 17th, 1:12.87 – Martinez

25-yard freestyle

BOYS – 34th, 17.48 – Parker Freeman and 40th, 26.82 - Devin Hardy

50-yard butterfly

GIRLS - 27th, 40.29 – Monslave

BOYS – 20th, 29.89 – Jackson; 23rd, 30.51 - Hernandez-Lopez and 28th, 33.05 – Justin Wilson

50-yard freestyle

GIRLS - 25th, 31.76 – Judd; 26th, 32.00 – Rosario-Diaz; 35th, 34.90 – Monslave and 44th, 38.99 – Sutton.

BOYS – 27th, 29.73 – Wilson; 36th, 32.85 – Coffin; 41st, 34.18 – Jordan Morrison and 50th, 39.02 – Parker

200-yard freestyle

GIRLS - 7th, 2:40.04 – Wolford; 10th, 2:43.73 – Birdwell

BOYS – 12th, 2:14.89 – Martinez; 14th, 2:27.14 – Justin Green

100-yard freestyle relay

BOYS – 9th, 53.54 - Green, Morrison, Coffin and Wilson

50-yard backstroke

GIRLS - 22nd, 38.09 – Lawrence, 24th, 38.41 – Birdwell

BOYS – 14th, 30.35 – Lippert; 17th, 33.28 – Rosenbaum and 24th, 40.67 - Knepp

50-yard breaststroke

GIRLS - 33rd, 46.24 – Wolford

BOYS – 13th, 38.65 – Green; 18th, 39.88 - Knepp

200-yard freestyle relay

GIRLS - 13th, 2:09.84 - Lawrence, Bacon, Wolford and Judd; 16th, 2:13.67 – Monslave, Sutton, Rosario-Diaz and Birdwell

BOYS – 13th, 1:52.94 - Jackson, Rosenbaum, Knepp and Martinez