Cove alums, French and Ranes, help TWU earn first conference sweep of season; Canete makes 4th-straight All-Tournament Team

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove volleyball team’s reach extends to the Metroplex as a trio of Cove volleyball standouts continue to represent their hometowns well.

The duo of Bailey French and Katy Ranes helped lead the Texas Woman’s University volleyball team to its first conference sweep of the season in a 3-0 win (25-17, 25-17, 25-23) over Texas A&M-Commerce Tuesday night at Kitty Magee Arena in Denton

French had a game and career-high 31 digs to lead the Pioneers’ defense. The 31 digs are the highest total in a three-set match in the Lone Star Conference this year and the eighth highest output in NCAA Division II. Ranes handed out a game-high 37 assists to lead the TWU offense.

“Today was a really good example of what discipline and focus can do,” said TWU head volleyball coach Jeff Huebner in a post-game interview. “Bailey French continues to be lights out for us, and Katy did a great job of spreading the offense out.”

The Pioneers travel to Texas A&M-Kingsville Sept. 22 for a 4 p.m. match.

Canete named to

4th-consecutive All-Tourney team

UTA senior standout and Copperas Cove alum Qiana Canete has recently been named to the Maverick Classic All-Tournament Team.

Canete has been named to the all-tournament teams for each of the four pre-conference tourneys the Mavs have played to open the 2017 season. A senior outside hitter, Canete is a two-time member of the All-Sun Belt Conference Team and is a preseason All-SBC selection as a senior.

Canete has totaled 3.43 kills per set and swung for a .195 percentage, adding 2.89 digs per set and 23 assists.

Canete has had a decorated four-year career for the Mavericks, ranking among the school leaders in a pair of categories. Over the weekend, she earned her 1,400th career dig, becoming the 11th player in UTA history to reach that milestone. She also ranks eighth in program annals in kills, while checking in fifth in the Sun Belt Conference as a senior in digs per set.

Canete and UTA (6-7) return to action tonight against Troy at 6:30 p.m. at College Park Center.