Cove alum helps MCC place 4th at Nationals

Special to the Leader-Press

The freshman-laden McLennan Highlassies, led by freshman Makenna Davis and Cove standout and fellow freshman Tyler Morrison, shot 320-326-328-316 – 1,290 to finish in fourth place at the NJCAA National Championships at the par-71, 6,109-yard Chateau Elan Resort in Braselton, Georgia.

Davidson shot 79-80-79-78 – 316 and finished in 17th place followed closely by Morrison’s 21st place finish (79-80-82-81 – 322) out of 119 players.

Other McLennan scores: Sophomore Caitlin Brown, tied for 24th, 80-84-82-77 – 323; freshman Alejandra Rodriguez, tied for 36th, 83-83-85-80 – 331; freshman Joely Henderson, tied for 43rd, 82-83-86-337 – 337.

Daytona State finished in first place with 300-294-296-301 – 1,191, followed by Seminole State in second with 306-296-304-299 – 1,205 and Tyler in third with 320-321-323-319 – 1,283. Jiwon Jeon (74-71-75-75 – 295) and Grace St-Germain (73-78-68-76 – 295) led the way for Daytona State.

Other team scores: Iowa Western, fifth, 330-332-329-329 – 1,320; Redlands, sixth, 336-342-314-334 – 1,326; Rend Lake, seventh, 332-348-321-327 – 1,328; Murray State, eighth, 346-334-324-329 – 1,333; Western Texas, ninth, 341-334-343-332 – 1,350; Mesa, 10th, 339-336-343-340 – 1,358; Des Moines, 11th, 343-332-354-333 – 1,362; Wallace State, 12th, 334-355-342-344 – 1,375; Spartanburg Methodist, 13th, 344-334-357-344 – 1,379; Barton County, 14th, 364-359-342-329 – 1,404; Snead, 15th, 362-357-348-353 – 1,420; Pima 16th, 387-344-354-354 – 1,427; Ancilla, 17th, 393-376-410-387 – 1,566; and Oxford of Emory, 18th, 460-435-315-315 – 1,521.