Copperas Cove golfers take 1st in consecutive tourneys

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Copperas Cove eighth grader Elle Fox and freshman Maddie Miller got their summer golf season started in style with back-to-back tournament wins.

Fox and Miller both played in the West Texas Junior Champions Tour event at Par Country Club in Comanche on Wednesday where Fox took the top spot with a 4-over round of 76 to finish three strokes ahead of Blanket’s Marki Kinkade (79).

Fox started the round with a birdie on hole 12 before falling behind with two bogies and a double bogey in the next six holes to trail Kinkade who had two birdies and two bogeys through her first seven holes. Fox then settled down and finished with eight pars and one bogey over the next 11 holes to claim the top spot with a 76. Kinkade bogeyed eight of the next 12 holes to fall out of contention.

Miller shot a +21 to finish tied for 10th.

Miller responded with a first place finish in the Blanket tourney the following day with a personal best round of 78 to claim the second first place victory in as many days.

For the second-consecutive day, a Copperas Cove player bested Kinkade – this time is was Miller’s personal best 78 that just edged her 79 on her home course.

Miller double bogeyed the first hole of the tournament before paring five of the next six holes to put herself in a strong position. A triple bogey and two bogeys in the first five by Kinkade gave Miller the cushion she needed and she held on through the back half with just two bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine.