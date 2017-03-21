Copperas Cove Bass Club holds annual Memorial Tournament

By JACK JOHNSON

Special to the Leader-Press

Each year the Copperas Cove Bass Club sponsors an annual Memorial Tournament to remember its past members that have departed the club to fish the grand lakes in the sky. Those members have helped form the Copperas Cove Bass Club into what it is today and the tournament gives the current members opportunity to remember them as we fish and thank them for what they did to help form our great organization.

For current members to be able to fish the memorial tournament they must have attended at least six of the previous year’s monthly tournaments and have shown a desire to compete and build a better club. The Club believes that by achieving those requirements we are showing our founding parted members that WE too are trying to make Copperas Cove Bass Club even better.

The eligible members meet the night before the scheduled tournament at Lit’ Tex restaurant to prepare a ballot for which lake each individual member would like to fish the tournament upon. All the ballots are then placed in a ballot bucket and one of the Lit’ Tex waitress’ draws the ballot to determine which lake the club will fish the next day. This does not allow any member to have any advantage by pre-fishing the lake and determining where the greatest concentrations of fish are located.

