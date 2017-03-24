Copperas Cove basketball players honored at annual hoops banquet

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Members of the Copperas Cove boys’ basketball team were recognized at their annual banquet Monday night night in the Copperas Cove High School cafeteria.

Senior leader Dahmir Pearson took the top peer-voted honor as Top Dawg (Most Valuable Player) and also received the Pacesetter Award for his non-stop motor.

“We’ve watched (Dahmir Pearson) for three years bleed and pour his heart and soul on this court,” said head coach Billy White Jr. after the final home game. “He knows one way to play and that’s what he does everyday. Whether it’s practice, scrimmage, a game or a pick up game; that’s how he plays.

“You can’t help but respect and love a kid that’s going to give his blood, sweat and tears to the game. That’s what he does.”

Sophomore Quinton Ford was named the Offensive MVP.

“Quinton Ford is a kid that can put the ball in the basket,” White said about Ford earlier in the season. “He reminds me of a young Rashard (Odomes). He has those same type of abilities just he’s a sophomore Rashard. People get caught up with the senior Rashard so the don’t really see the comparison but they have all the same intangibles and understand how to play the game. Quinton is definitely able to do those things on any given night.”

Junior Jyhlil Rice was named the Defensive Most Valuable Player. Along with Pearson, Rice sacrificed his body play after play especially on the defensive end.

“They do those types of things all the time for us,” said White. “Those hustle plays and defensive plays are very valuable to our team.”

Another junior, Neyland Block, was voted as the Newcomer of the Year.

“Block is another one that has a complete game,” said White. “He’s a really good point guard. He can shoot the basketball, facilitate and sees the floor very well. He has an all-around game.”

Receiving the J. Rice Award for the teams’ highest grade-point average was junior Jacob Carter.

