CCPARD wraps up volleyball, kicks off flag football seasons

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

City bragging rights are on the line once again as the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation volleyball playoffs look to determine the top team in the city in the 15-and-under and 10-and-under age groups.

The 15U playoffs began Tuesday afternoon with the Aces defeating the Spikers 2-0 in the 5:45 p.m. game before the Chaos swept Serves up! in the 6:45 p.m. game and the Divas edged out the resilient Aces 2-1 to set up a 7 p.m. matchup between the Chaos (6-2) and the Divas (7-1) last night (results not available at press time).

The Chaos handed the Divas their only loss in a 2-1 contest on July 13. Both Choas losses came in 2-0 sweeps by the Serves Up! squad they eliminated in the semifinals.

In the tightly contested 10U division where three teams tied atop the division at 4-3, The Swat team defeated High Impact while the Digs and Sugar & Spike squads battled it out for the final spot in last night’s championship game (results not available at press time).

As the volleyball season grinds to a halt, the CCPARD flag football season is getting underway.

The four-team 6U league; along with the five-team 8U and four-team 12U teams got underway Tuesday night with the Cowboys downing the Texans 34-6 and the Dolphins edging the Packers 14-12 in the 12U division.

The Cowboys and Patriots also came away with a 1-0 record after day one in the 8U division. The Cowboys beat the Giants 21-12 and the Patriots blanked the Steelers 20-0 in the second game of a Steelers double-header. The Steelers beat the Texans 24-6 in the first game. No scored were recorded for the 6U games.