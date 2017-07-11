CCPARD to offer summer 3 on 3 basketball league

Hoop it up in the first ever CCPARD Summer 3 on 3 Basketball League! Register your team of 3-6 players in the 3rd-4th grade league, the 5th & 6th grade league, the 7th & 8th Grade League, or the High School/Adult League. League registration is $45 per/team and teams are responsible for paying $5 cash per game to officials.

Teams will play eight games to include the end of season tournament. Games begin the week of July 31st and games end August 24th. All games will be at Ave. E Gymnasium (Crossroads HS).

The first place teams will receive championship shirts.