Bulldawg football kicks off spring practices

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Hope springs eternal every April as football teams across Texas embark on their spring practice schedules and that’s no different for Copperas Cove head coach and athletic director Jack Welch.

Just a couple days into 18-practice spring session, Welch is both excited and anxious for what the new year brings.

“It’s fun,” said Welch. “You work all winter and you come into the spring excited after you’ve worked your tail off. You can always tell the atmosphere of the kids with the senior leadership. I would say our senior leadership is pretty good with this group. That’s the real key and that’s what makes a job fun for a coach; it’s the kids you’re around and the coaches you’re around. It’s a great atmosphere.”

Welch has reasons to be excited, especially offensively where they return most of their experience.

The offensive line will return to-be seniors Andrew Chacon, Tavis Lewis, Josh Smith and junior Ezekiel Buchanan as well as adding some beef from sub-varsity.

“The offense is always a concern but we always seem to put together one of the most powerful offenses in the area,” said Welch. “It looks like our offensive line is going to a little bigger and more stable and we’ve got a stable full of running backs.”

Returning to the stable of running backs are juniors Tim Edwards and Miles Alexander while Camden Rhodes, Mark Gastelo, Shontez Simmons and Kaleb Hontz will be getting some looks at the position.

Leading a strong returning receiver corps is to-be seniors Floyd Connell, Bryce Ranes, Zaye Pettit and Adrian Alejos. To-be senior Daveon Thomas also returns at the fullback/tight end position.

Jaylen Smith will take over duties under center for two-year starter Cain Garner but Smith is no stranger to varsity action after seeing action as a sophomore and a junior in a reserve role for Garner. Smith also got in some action during the 7-on-7 season as the starter as is an ace pitcher for the baseball team.

“Our quarterback Jaylen Smith is looking really good right now,” said Welch. “He’s pulling double-duty playing baseball and we want to make baseball the priority because we’re trying to get into the baseball playoffs. He’s out here practicing but we don’t touch him.

“He’s precise on his throws and he’s running the offense really well and that gives you some hope.”

Welch knows it’s early but he has already identified some areas of concern.

“The reality is we’re rusty right now,” he said. “It’s our second day out here and we’re rusty but we’re starting to form a little bit. We’ll do that for the first three days this week then Thursday we will try to scrimmage a little bit. We try to scrimmage at the end of each week so we can get film time to see how we’re progressing.

His defense only returns a handful of experienced guys while his kicking game is struggling at best.

“Our defense is very inexperienced and young but I think we’ve got some people that we’re getting in the right spots,” he said. “Those are my two main concerns right now.

“Right now we’re woeful in our kicking game. We have to find a punter and a kicker and we’ve got a long way to go there but I think they’ll develop.”

The secondary returns to-be seniors Andy Riley and Jaquez Tyler while to-be senior Zach Moody and Juan Jimenez and to-be junior Jack Schumaker return in the box. Floyd Connell will also split time on defense and offense as one of several two-way players.

“We’re a small 6A school so one or two kids can make the difference for you,” said Welch. “Floyd Connell is a starting receiver but we saw the potential in him as a defensive back so we brought him over and he was a natural. He’s already been offered a Division I scholarship as a defensive back. He’s a DI kid as a receiver and a D-back.”

Welch said he’ll have a better grip on what he’s got after a full week of practice and their first scrimmage held last night.

“I want to see our defense make some major moves,” he said. “It’s all about fit. You have to fill in gaps and make sure people are in the right spots.

“Right now we’re working on some new coverages so we’re probably going to look a little vanilla. We might be giving up a little too much but we’re working on some coverages that will help us as we mix in.”

The spring practices will culminate on Friday, May 19 and the spring game will be held on Thursday, May 18.