The Big Un leaves one pressbox for another

“You say goodbye and I’ll say hello” - The Beatles

Every year, in mid-August, I get sad, but then real glad right quick.

Why sad? That’s easy. Starting in early March, I can be found in Elm Mott on Friday nights, calling the stock car races at Heart O’ Texas Speedway, where the best dirt track drivers in Texas come to compete. Up to Aug. 18, there were 10 different racers from HOT ranked in the Top 20 lists of International Motor Contest Association competition, including Taylor Florio of Copperas Cove, currently seventh in the Southern SportMod class and she’s fourth in the Lady Eagle standings for female drivers competing in sanctioned classes. She got her first feature win this summer and while not to be outdone, her Dad Chris Florio won the SSM feature this past Friday night. They share the same race shop and according to Taylor, there’s not much smack talk going on, which I’m not sure I believe. I know racers.

Trouble is, this setup also makes announcing Friday night Bulldawg baseball impossible, but head coach Dusty Brittain understands and is very accommodating to keep me around for Tuesdays. Racetrack promoter Selby Holder was aware that with Bulldawg football just around the corner, Friday night would be my last and said “See you in March.”

All that being said, it’s goodbye to the racetrack and hello to Bulldawg football!

During Saturday’s Soap, Towel and Shampoo scrimmage, I was highly impressed with how sharp things looked, especially on offense. Defense and special teams are coming along well and now, it’s time to match up against somebody in different color jerseys.

Friday at 11 a.m. the Bulldawg varsity gets that chance when Cove’s annual preseason scrimmage with Abilene High kicks off at the Dawg Pound. The Eagles return two starters on offense and four defensive veterans, but they’re always a handful. In fact, Abilene is so highly thought of by Texas Football magazine, the team is picked to win District 3-6A. That’s the same magazine, by the way, that sees Copperas Cove no better than fifth in 8-6A.

But, it’s not about rankings and like Dawg head coach Jack Welch says “Abilene will show you real fast what you need to work on.”

I can’t wait!

Go Dawgs!