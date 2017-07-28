Belton, Kerens and Gatesville still in race for 10U title

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The month-long hiatus from the baseball playoffs might not have been a good thing for the host teams Copperas Cove Astros and Red Sox during the Texas Teenage Baseball Association 10U Tight Base State Baseball Playoffs held this week at Copperas Cove City Park.

The two Cove teams received a bye in the district tournament as hosts of the state tournament, but that time off appeared to play in the favor of their opponents.

The Astros were knocked off course in their first outing against Coryell County rivals and semifinalists Gatesville Muegge Heating and Air on Monday before falling to fellow Coryell rival Gatesville First Baptist Church in the second round on Tuesday.

The Red Sox had similar experience, falling to the Whitehouse Warriors on Monday before being ousted from the tournament by Mexia Sterling on Tuesday.

Gatesville Muegge earned their way to the semifinals by defeating Kerens in the winner’s bracket and Teague Skinners in the loser’s bracket after being handed their first loss by the Belton Dodgers.

Kerens battled their way back from their loss to Gatesville Meugge in round two to earn a semifinal rematch with Gatesville last night (results not available at press time).

The winner of the Kerens/Gatesville matchup faced the Belton Padres for the right to play in today’s final against the Dodgers. The Dodgers defeated the Chandler Angels, Gatesville Meugge and cross-town rival Belton Padres to earn their spot in the finals. The loss was the first for the Padres.

The Cove Rangers won their opening round contest against hosts Groesbeck Mayhugh on Tuesday after Monday rains washed away the opening day of the 14U tournament in Groesbeck.

The seven-seeded Rangers faced off with the top-seeded Brownwood Cubs at 3:30 p.m. for a chance to go to the semifinals last night at 8:30 p.m. (results not available at press time).

A win would put the Rangers in the semis against the winner of the Alto/Grand Saline Indians matchup and one win away from a state title. A loss would force a loser’s bracket matchup with the Blooming Grove Black team.

Blooming Grove defeated the Axtell Rangers and fell to the Grand Saline Indians in the winner’s bracket before defeating the Troy Hitmen to stay alive.

The Rangers are one of six teams still vying for the state crown.

The finals will be held Friday at 11 a.m. with a bonus game at 6 p.m. if the 11 a.m. contest is the team’s first loss.

