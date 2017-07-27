Throughout the winter and spring workouts Coach Tracy Welch led the ‘Dawgs by saying attitude is everything. In everything we do, attitude is involved. We often hear how people think of a half glass of water. Is the glass half empty or half full? How people answer that question reveal their attitudes. How would you answer?

When did you know what you wanted to do for the rest of their life? At a very early age, I wanted to be a professional athlete. When that opportunity did not come through I chose to be a coach. As a young man, I knew in my heart I loved sports and wanted to make athletics my life. The goal of being a coach became reality. Today, I am living my dream.

It’s been my experience that your outward existence will inevitably match the desires of your heart and mind. Everyone has a pattern of thinking that is either positive or negative. The pattern you choose affects every aspect of your life. Your basic attitude affects your belief in your potential for success. A negative attitude causes you to doubt your ability to achieve. A positive attitude adds to your potential which allows you to be willing to take the necessary steps for success.

A positive attitude allows opportunities to be viewed as challenges rather than threats. People with negative attitudes think, “I cannot do it” or “I doubt I can”. In contrast, each time you act from a positive attitude, your self-confidence is enhanced, your ability to achieve is proven, and you know you can succeed.

People who have a negative attitude have trouble understanding when they are presented opportunity. A positive attitude opens your eyes to so many opportunities that your challenge becomes which opportunity to choose. Do you see yourself being successful or always failing? I see failure as one more try and if I keep trying I will eventually succeed.

Great sales people understand there are many more rejections than sales. Baseball players failing to hit the ball 65% of the time make millions of dollars (hitting .350). So is he a 65% failure or a 35% successful hitter, which is very good in major league baseball?

So, how do you view the half-filled glass of water? Is it half full or is it half empty? Both answers are correct but the outlook is much different. Do you consider the player with a .350 batting average a success or a 65% failure? Both answers have truth.

Thought for the week, “If you have a positive attitude and constantly strive to give your best effort, eventually you will overcome your immediate problems and find you are ready for greater challenges.” Pat Riley