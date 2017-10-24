Astros and Lady Dawgs begin seeking the prize tonight

Five words are running through my head today.

Those of us who are unabashed Houston Astros fans have heard them before..once in 2005 and again last Saturday night. Many of us doubted we’d ever hear two of them again, not after several 100-loss seasons. The first two words rattling around upstairs are..World Series!

Houston’s first trip to the big show was as a National League champ, but ended in a sweep by the Chicago White Sox in a four-game mess I’d rather forget.

What I won’t forget is when the franchise began in 1962, they weren’t even called the Astros. The team’s first moniker fit right in with Houston’s wild-west image of a Texas boom town...they were known as the Colt. 45’s and played in a temporary stadium across a field from where The Eighth Wonder of the World (read Astrodome) would rise in 1965, along with the name Astros!

The ‘Stros are California Dreamin’ today, as their second trip to the Fall Classic gets underway at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles will be hard to beat, I admit it, with Clayton Kershaw, arguably the best pitcher in baseball, but I’m hoping the likes of Jose Altuve, Dallas Keuchel and company have enough gas in the tank to bring it home and hang a World Championship banner alongside their American League pennant.

Am I a fan? You’re darn skippy and I’ll prove it tonight at Bulldawg Gym when the Copperas Cove Lady Dawg volleyball team sprints out of the tunnel for their regular season finale against Shoemaker.

Here’s the other three words on my mind...Undefeated District Champions!

There’s no question here. Cove has clinched District 8-6A at 11-0, but when you get through a six-week league campaign without a loss, that’s something to tell your grandkids. The Lady Dawgs have that chance tonight.

Go Dawgs (and Astros)!